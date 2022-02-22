 Skip to content

Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 22 February 2022

Huckleberry Fields Forever is OUT NOW!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the launch, the game is on sale for 10% OFF for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1560480/

Here’s what people are saying about the game so far:

"This is probably the best game ever." – My son

"This is the most fun I've had playing a video game. I love it." – My daughter

"What's for dinner? I hope it's not meatloaf." – My other daughter

Huckleberry Fields Forever is launching as Early Access. Today, the main story takes around 12-15 hours, but playtime can be much longer. The game already has a ton of content, but we'll be using Early Access to refine what's there and add even more cool stuff. We can't wait to partner with the community to polish and expand the game!

We’re excited to finally share this game after over a decade of working on it. This was a labor of love. We hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it! Thanks for playing!

