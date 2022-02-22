Content Update #1

Heyo everyone it's me again.

Finally the content update is here. Get ready for new maps, modes and... wall running? (glitchy btw)

What's New?

New Mapes and Modes

Lava Race (R) (notice that this mode won't end your match)

The Floor Is Lava (S)

Wipeout Lava (R) (this map ends your match)

Platformer Glass Map (P)

Platformer Glass Map 2 (P)

Lava Race Finale (S) (this map ends your match)

NEW winner screen:

In the finale maps, when a player wins, a winner cutscene will now play before returning back to the Waiting Room. Notice that I still haven't added the players' names due to an issue, but is getting resolved.

NEW wall running:

You can now wall run on any map now. let's see how many exploits everyone can find with this lol.

Patch notes and fixes:

Fixed an issues where when the host closes the server and you try and make your own or join in another server, it would not let you.

Fixed an issue where in the Waiting Room, you can fall off the map. (I think...)

Decreased the time in Race from 2 minutes to 1 minute and 30 seconds.

OKAY, I HEAR YOU GUYS LOL. I made the following maps easier... I think: Race, and Race Scuffed. For Race Scuffed, there's an easier and harder version.

Increased the time in Platformer Map 2 from 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds.

If there's any other issues that I haven't fixed in this update, please let me know through my discord server, or here.

Thanks for all of your support,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team