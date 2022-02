Rainy seeds

It is now possible to have rainy seeds !

Optimization

-Lakes reflexions are now static 99% of the time.

-Lakes reflexions take alot of GPU juice, and since the non-static reflexions were not that visible,

I've decided to remove them

You should expect :

-About 60% more performance in maps with 3 lakes

-About 35% more performance in maps with 2 lakes

-About 10% more performance in maps with 1 lake

There is now more maps than ever !

There is now 3 381 098 545 possible seeds !