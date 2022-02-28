Patch 1.16.852849 - Available Now

Hey drivers,
We've released a small patch for F1 2021, patch 1.16.852849, you can find the note for this below:
- Improvements to PC stability.
If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:
- Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.
- Verify integrity of game cache.
- Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.
If things still aren't working as they should, please let us know in the Steam forums.
Changed files in this update