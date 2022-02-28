Patch 1.16.852849 - Available Now

Hey drivers,

We've released a small patch for F1 2021, patch 1.16.852849, you can find the note for this below:

Improvements to PC stability.

If you're still running into issues with stability on your PC, there are a number of additional troubleshooting steps you can take:

Delete the contents of xxx\Documents\my games\F1 2021\hardwaresettings before loading into the game.

Verify integrity of game cache.

Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

If things still aren't working as they should, please let us know in the Steam forums.