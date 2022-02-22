 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 22 February 2022

Beta 3.901 Modular Forcefields

Last edited by Wendy

Lots is happening around here these days!

The modular units feature is now feature-complete, mainly needing bug reports and testing now. Any weapons can be set up and used in whatever combination, and the same with a variety of features like cloaking and tachyon and tractor beams. The game now supports modular hull and shield health, and also bubble forcefields. It's possible that at some point more types of modules will be added, but realistically this is plenty and quite large already; it matches everything that AIWC could do, I believe, except that it's easier to use and can support (a lot) more modules per ship.

Expert mode and the others like it now have fancy new introductions thanks to Strategic Sage, and a few more balance items tweaked in them.

DLC2 now has a new Prototype Assault Frigate that is CRCGamer's first modular unit, and quite cool to see. Additionally, his Riot Control Cruiser was always intended to be modular, but was just waiting for the modular code to arrive. Now that it has, the RCC is also fully modular! This only applies to new games, but old ones will still function, just minus the modular RCC.

Zeus and Badger have been working hard on DLC3's factions, with lots happening in the Necromancer, Templars, and Elderlings in particular today.

And then the bugfixes... so many bugfixes! Bonus Random Factions working again is one of the big ones, but forcefields also are up properly instantly when you load from savegames, versus having to unpause for a moment first to see them. Actually, in the area of forcefields there are a number of quality of life improvements (like showing their boundaries, built or unbuilt, when you are in construction mode).

Beta exit will hopefully happen this Friday, and at the moment we seem on schedule for that. It's less about new stuff and more about polish and fixes at this point, for the remainder of the week.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

