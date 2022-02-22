Patch notes v0.21

Hello everyone!
This patch tries to fix an important issue, and does some things here and there:
-Increased precision of Rusty Rifle
-Fixed an issue that allowed dynamite to be hit while the player was holding it
-Several things for performance
-more important - changed some things that may prevent errors related to certain bullets hit-testing
-etc I forgot to take note as always
I'm still working on endgame content, hope to finish something more concrete in 2 weeks
Until next time!
Changed files in this update