Patch notes v0.21

Hello everyone!

This patch tries to fix an important issue, and does some things here and there:

-Increased precision of Rusty Rifle

-Fixed an issue that allowed dynamite to be hit while the player was holding it

-Several things for performance

-more important - changed some things that may prevent errors related to certain bullets hit-testing

-etc I forgot to take note as always

I'm still working on endgame content, hope to finish something more concrete in 2 weeks

Until next time!