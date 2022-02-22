Stable 3.4.3

What is up Depthians!
This build has a number of tweaks, fixes and some new additions.
We are also pleased to say that the game now fully supports Russian localisation, however, if you feel that something is incorrect please let us know.
With the update to the Unity engine in 2021 and after reviewing a number of crash reports, we decided to turn off incremental garbage collection. This should resolve some from games crashing.
The Animation block has had a few new additions as well as breadboard. This will allow you more customisation and animation via any triggers that you wish to use with the Droid model.
These functions will allow you to manipulate bipedal model limbs that use IK, as well as choosing one of the preset animations.
You can also adjust the size of the model via the animation block UI, choose a pose / preset animation from the large selection via the dropdown list.
The standard droid is fully functional with the animation block and breadboard. We will be releasing more models as DLC in future, which will also allow you to use custom bipedal models that have a propper IK setup.
If you feel that something in the changelog needs explaining further let us know in the comment section or DM me Jon in Discord.
Changelog
Additions
Options
- It is now possible to change which display FTD is displayed on
Changes
APS
- HEAT secondary body for APS is only 70% of a head now (final power is ~unchanged beyond the 5% base buff)
- HESH base power up by ~11%, HEAT base power up by 5%
- Squash and shaped charge base power increased by 15% for APS only (missile HEAT is the same)
Campaign
- At the maximum difficulty level the player's faction strength is now overestimated by [x3 + 5 million] rather than [x10 + 10 million].
- There is a new slider for diplomacy/strategic AI aggressiveness. This used to be included in 'design difficulty' slider. You can now have a more 'diplomatic' campaign against the hardest vehicles, or all out war but with easy vehicles.
Diplomacy
- At least one of the available options should now not cost any commodities
Garbage collection
- Turned off incremental garbage collection to see if it improves stability
Missiles
- Checks for invalid components added to missile loading and some other places where it was missing
- Default missiles for newly placed launchpads improved
- Initial speed for drop as bomb option in rail gantries reduced from 30 to 25 m/s
Wheels
- It is now possible to only display the spring and axle for a wheel, not the block attachment [BUGS-3612]
Fixes
ACB controller
- ACB controllers now work correctly if they are spawned in a destroyed state and are then repaired
Animation block
- Fixed the breadboard to animation block filtering by name
Breadboard
- Fixed an issue where some breadboard components would run their logic more than one time per frame
- One-shot component will now correctly only activate once
- The first output of the steering info component now indicates whether the mainframe's movement is turned on or off
Bugs
- BUGS-3629 Fixed fortress turbines taking damage when out of power if the language is changed from English
Campaign
- BUGS-3659 Fixed strategic AI moving fleets through terrain they cannot move through resulting in fleets getting stuck
- Fixed a rare issue where the strategic AI would not correctly change the path of a fleet if its destination changed
- Fleets with a patrol route setup will now properly save and load the waypoint they were moving towards
Diplomacy
- Fixed a problem preventing the player from getting options with a lot of enemies
EMP
- EMP charges can now travel between constructs
- Laser Q switch EMP resistance fixed
Explosions
- BUGS-3618 Explosions should now be rounder (it probably won't change a thing as no explosions reach their max radius)
Fleet movement
- A fleet with a land unit will no longer move over water
Gridcasts
- Fixed a rare problem causing gridcasts with an alignment very close to a construct's rotation to miss
Hologram projector
- Hologram projector Hologram projectors now work correctly if they are spawned in a destroyed state and are then repaired
Impact
- Impact damage can now travel between constructs
Lasers
- BUGS-3638 Lasers fired through non-AI, non-manual methods will keep aiming forward as they are rotated
- Charge lasers will fire if either continuous or pulsed shot does more damage than the minimum damage set in the output regulator
LUA
- Added functions to get the number of subconstructs and to get information for a specific subconstruct by index similar to the other APIs
- Replaced outdated propulsion methods with new functions 'AddPropulsionRequest', 'SetPropulsionRequest' and 'GetPropulsionRequest'
- The docking station now uses the correct ids to identify friendly vehicles for all functions
- Weapons fired by Lua can now hit missiles
Missiles
- BUGS-3632 Fixed L and H rail gantry missiles sometimes getting tangled in their gantry when being dropped as bombs
Separator
- Separating or attaching a vehicle while the player is in a chair will no longer eject the player from the chair except for multiplayer clients
Steam
- BUGS-3635 Fixed steam transmissions not their input's RPM limit for their gear ratio in some cases, when loading
Transparency
- Changed render queues for smoke and shields to render properly in front of and behind glass.
Video block
- BUGS-3646 Playing local video is now working again
Wheels
- BUGS-3550 The suspension (spring, axle and block) are now displayed/hidden correctly when the setting is changed, when loading the BP, when repaired or placed as a prefab
Wings
- Effective speed for wings is capped at the speed of the mainconstruct
Changed files in this update