Stable 3.4.3

What is up Depthians!

This build has a number of tweaks, fixes and some new additions.

We are also pleased to say that the game now fully supports Russian localisation, however, if you feel that something is incorrect please let us know.

With the update to the Unity engine in 2021 and after reviewing a number of crash reports, we decided to turn off incremental garbage collection. This should resolve some from games crashing.

The Animation block has had a few new additions as well as breadboard. This will allow you more customisation and animation via any triggers that you wish to use with the Droid model.

These functions will allow you to manipulate bipedal model limbs that use IK, as well as choosing one of the preset animations.



You can also adjust the size of the model via the animation block UI, choose a pose / preset animation from the large selection via the dropdown list.

The standard droid is fully functional with the animation block and breadboard. We will be releasing more models as DLC in future, which will also allow you to use custom bipedal models that have a propper IK setup.

If you feel that something in the changelog needs explaining further let us know in the comment section or DM me Jon in Discord.

Changelog

Additions

Options

It is now possible to change which display FTD is displayed on

Changes

APS

HEAT secondary body for APS is only 70% of a head now (final power is ~unchanged beyond the 5% base buff)

HESH base power up by ~11%, HEAT base power up by 5%

Squash and shaped charge base power increased by 15% for APS only (missile HEAT is the same)

Campaign

At the maximum difficulty level the player's faction strength is now overestimated by [x3 + 5 million] rather than [x10 + 10 million].

There is a new slider for diplomacy/strategic AI aggressiveness. This used to be included in 'design difficulty' slider. You can now have a more 'diplomatic' campaign against the hardest vehicles, or all out war but with easy vehicles.

Diplomacy

At least one of the available options should now not cost any commodities

Garbage collection

Turned off incremental garbage collection to see if it improves stability

Missiles

Checks for invalid components added to missile loading and some other places where it was missing

Default missiles for newly placed launchpads improved

Initial speed for drop as bomb option in rail gantries reduced from 30 to 25 m/s

Wheels

It is now possible to only display the spring and axle for a wheel, not the block attachment [BUGS-3612]

Fixes

ACB controller

ACB controllers now work correctly if they are spawned in a destroyed state and are then repaired

Animation block

Fixed the breadboard to animation block filtering by name

Breadboard

Fixed an issue where some breadboard components would run their logic more than one time per frame

One-shot component will now correctly only activate once

The first output of the steering info component now indicates whether the mainframe's movement is turned on or off

Bugs

BUGS-3629 Fixed fortress turbines taking damage when out of power if the language is changed from English

Campaign

BUGS-3659 Fixed strategic AI moving fleets through terrain they cannot move through resulting in fleets getting stuck

Fixed a rare issue where the strategic AI would not correctly change the path of a fleet if its destination changed

Fleets with a patrol route setup will now properly save and load the waypoint they were moving towards

Diplomacy

Fixed a problem preventing the player from getting options with a lot of enemies

EMP

EMP charges can now travel between constructs

Laser Q switch EMP resistance fixed

Explosions

BUGS-3618 Explosions should now be rounder (it probably won't change a thing as no explosions reach their max radius)

Fleet movement

A fleet with a land unit will no longer move over water

Gridcasts

Fixed a rare problem causing gridcasts with an alignment very close to a construct's rotation to miss

Hologram projector

Hologram projector Hologram projectors now work correctly if they are spawned in a destroyed state and are then repaired

Impact

Impact damage can now travel between constructs

Lasers

BUGS-3638 Lasers fired through non-AI, non-manual methods will keep aiming forward as they are rotated

Charge lasers will fire if either continuous or pulsed shot does more damage than the minimum damage set in the output regulator

LUA

Added functions to get the number of subconstructs and to get information for a specific subconstruct by index similar to the other APIs

Replaced outdated propulsion methods with new functions 'AddPropulsionRequest', 'SetPropulsionRequest' and 'GetPropulsionRequest'

The docking station now uses the correct ids to identify friendly vehicles for all functions

Weapons fired by Lua can now hit missiles

Missiles

BUGS-3632 Fixed L and H rail gantry missiles sometimes getting tangled in their gantry when being dropped as bombs

Separator

Separating or attaching a vehicle while the player is in a chair will no longer eject the player from the chair except for multiplayer clients

Steam

BUGS-3635 Fixed steam transmissions not their input's RPM limit for their gear ratio in some cases, when loading

Transparency

Changed render queues for smoke and shields to render properly in front of and behind glass.

Video block

BUGS-3646 Playing local video is now working again

Wheels

BUGS-3550 The suspension (spring, axle and block) are now displayed/hidden correctly when the setting is changed, when loading the BP, when repaired or placed as a prefab

Wings