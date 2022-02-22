 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 22 February 2022

v0.23.0 - Advanced Automation

v0.23.0 - Advanced Automation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A milestone was reached today! The pipe system is at a point where I can say it's feature-rich enough to support your automation needs. Anything you can produce can be automated now, it's time to go crazy!

Here you can see a simple section producing basic resources & Components:

A Components Factory have 2 inputs - one for Metal and one for Mineral:

Note: For producing devices - any of the inputs accepts only one item. The currently accepted item can be checked by hovering over Input, a better solution to check it will be implemented in the future.

Changelog:

  • Multiple Input Devices - a milestone for full production chains automation
  • Limit amount of item from each input a device may hold - prevent issues with automated production
  • Change: Adding output pipe for Waste Processor
  • Change: Stop production when not enough space for it in the device
  • Cleaner game save slots visual
  • Game optimization
  • Temporary solution for bug occurring when constructing truss/module

About the future - expect more features around automated trading, the introduction of Black CORP demands, and changes to power-creating devices!

See you soon!

Albert

Space Architect Content Depot 1403741
