Noble Fates update for 21 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.26 released!

Build 8247764

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix for crash when Breach is Sealed

Days per year  
Raise the default days per year to 4 from 2  
Expose option to change this (supports 1 to 8)  
Existing saves will continue with 2 per year unless changed  
NOTE: changing this in an ongoing save will move the year numbers around, this is cosmetic only as all times are relative  

Leveling  
Expose progression rate for skills when hovered  
Fix unintentional dip in progression rate for skills at higher levels  
Scale xp rate by Days Per Year to keep progression inline with age  
Double the effect of xp earned on leveling  
Reflect when characters have peaked  

Decay  
Raise the minimum lifetime of low quality items  
Food decays at a per day rate  
Gear decays at a per year rate  
Gear lasts roughly 2x as long as before (with 4 days per year)  

Item Buffs  
Increase the chance of more and higher level item buffs  

Foliage  
Propagate more quickly at higher simulation speeds  

Moments  
Increase the chance of all moments  

Difficulty Options  
Add Monsters Chance slider (0 means no monster invasions)  
Add Rabid Animals Chance slider (0 means no rabid animal events)  

Trees  
Trees mature 2x as fast as before  

Commands  
Improved blocked status reporting  

Drops  
Improve positioning of drops from Butchering, Cooking, and Crafting  
Re-drop items that are stuck in the air  
Fix bug causing stone to be stuck in the air after mining  

Options  
Fix bug that caused sliders in settings to not stick occasionally```

