Noble Fates 0.24.0.26 released!

Fix for crash when Breach is Sealed Days per year Raise the default days per year to 4 from 2 Expose option to change this (supports 1 to 8) Existing saves will continue with 2 per year unless changed NOTE: changing this in an ongoing save will move the year numbers around, this is cosmetic only as all times are relative Leveling Expose progression rate for skills when hovered Fix unintentional dip in progression rate for skills at higher levels Scale xp rate by Days Per Year to keep progression inline with age Double the effect of xp earned on leveling Reflect when characters have peaked Decay Raise the minimum lifetime of low quality items Food decays at a per day rate Gear decays at a per year rate Gear lasts roughly 2x as long as before (with 4 days per year) Item Buffs Increase the chance of more and higher level item buffs Foliage Propagate more quickly at higher simulation speeds Moments Increase the chance of all moments Difficulty Options Add Monsters Chance slider (0 means no monster invasions) Add Rabid Animals Chance slider (0 means no rabid animal events) Trees Trees mature 2x as fast as before Commands Improved blocked status reporting Drops Improve positioning of drops from Butchering, Cooking, and Crafting Re-drop items that are stuck in the air Fix bug causing stone to be stuck in the air after mining Options Fix bug that caused sliders in settings to not stick occasionally```