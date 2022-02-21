Fix for crash when Breach is Sealed
Days per year
Raise the default days per year to 4 from 2
Expose option to change this (supports 1 to 8)
Existing saves will continue with 2 per year unless changed
NOTE: changing this in an ongoing save will move the year numbers around, this is cosmetic only as all times are relative
Leveling
Expose progression rate for skills when hovered
Fix unintentional dip in progression rate for skills at higher levels
Scale xp rate by Days Per Year to keep progression inline with age
Double the effect of xp earned on leveling
Reflect when characters have peaked
Decay
Raise the minimum lifetime of low quality items
Food decays at a per day rate
Gear decays at a per year rate
Gear lasts roughly 2x as long as before (with 4 days per year)
Item Buffs
Increase the chance of more and higher level item buffs
Foliage
Propagate more quickly at higher simulation speeds
Moments
Increase the chance of all moments
Difficulty Options
Add Monsters Chance slider (0 means no monster invasions)
Add Rabid Animals Chance slider (0 means no rabid animal events)
Trees
Trees mature 2x as fast as before
Commands
Improved blocked status reporting
Drops
Improve positioning of drops from Butchering, Cooking, and Crafting
Re-drop items that are stuck in the air
Fix bug causing stone to be stuck in the air after mining
Options
Fix bug that caused sliders in settings to not stick occasionally```
Noble Fates update for 21 February 2022
Noble Fates 0.24.0.26 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update