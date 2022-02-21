Keymapping Update

Hey everyone, keymapping is now in the game! We have been rewriting all of the control systems within the game as part of a big change to allow for more flexibility and usability with our control schemes. You can now set custom keys and bindings for the controls within the game, with two separate maps, one for WASD controls and another for Mouse Controls.

We are currently working on controller support and will continue to work on it over the next few weeks. The goal isn’t to just shoehorn in controller support and make it good enough, we want the experience of playing Len’s Island on a controller just as good as any other control scheme. This means we are taking our time to rework many areas of the games such as UI/UX, input schemes and rewriting a lot of old code.

There are also lots of small tweaks and bug fixes included in this update, as well as some small performance improvements. We are aiming to have controller support out in the next 3-5 weeks. Alongside controller support, there will also be a big content update which we are naming “The Connections Update”, which will go live in around 3-5 weeks as well. We will share more details about this update on our socials over the next couple of weeks.

Oh and we changed the version numbers to now start with 0. instead of 1. as they really should not be starting with a 1 until the game is fully released to avoid any confusion.

~ Julian

See below for the full patch details.

+ New features and changes this patch:

New key-mapping features added for WASD and Mouse control modes.

Added ability to toggle between mouse aiming and WASD aiming when using the WASD control mode.

Edit Mode and Build Mode have been combined together as a single mode.

Several tweaks and improvements to the new building mode, as well as solved several issues with camera movement and level hiding.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:

Some walls not placing over hatches.

Voidboar hitboxes not registering sometimes.

Preplaced buildings not highlighting in edit mode until the scene has been reloaded.

Fixed area behind first cave bridge where you can get stuck.

Bat’s audio not changing with the settings volume controls.

Sometimes needing to click multiple times to build an item.

~ What we are working on now: