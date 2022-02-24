A New Look

We realize it has been a bit quiet, but we are now ready to publish the first major overhaul of Fugl.

New and more performant graphics engine

Localisation in 16 languages (English, Norwegian, Danish, Swedish, Dutch, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian, Turkish, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Chinese)

Audio polish

Black screen fix

Controller fixes

Level selection screen

Loading screen

Much more legible menu

New creature discovery effect

Reworked levels

PS. While we still only officially support AMD & Nvidia cards, we have verified the build works on some recent Intel graphics cards. If you have already bought the game and have an Intel card, then we are keen to hear if the game works for you.

Feedback

Fugl is still early access, so features are still missing and bugs hide in the corners. Please be patient with us.

Please ​let us know what you think by leaving a comment here, tweeting @melodive or emailing fuglsupport@kotoristudios.com

Also join us on the Fugl Discord server: https://discord.gg/8Cb4Uya.