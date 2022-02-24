A New Look

We realize it has been a bit quiet, but we are now ready to publish the first major overhaul of Fugl.
- New and more performant graphics engine
- Localisation in 16 languages (English, Norwegian, Danish, Swedish, Dutch, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian, Turkish, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Chinese)
- Audio polish
- Black screen fix
- Controller fixes
- Level selection screen
- Loading screen
- Much more legible menu
- New creature discovery effect
- Reworked levels
PS. While we still only officially support AMD & Nvidia cards, we have verified the build works on some recent Intel graphics cards. If you have already bought the game and have an Intel card, then we are keen to hear if the game works for you.
Feedback
Fugl is still early access, so features are still missing and bugs hide in the corners. Please be patient with us.
Please let us know what you think by leaving a comment here, tweeting @melodive or emailing fuglsupport@kotoristudios.com
Also join us on the Fugl Discord server: https://discord.gg/8Cb4Uya.
Changed files in this update