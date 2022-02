🔹The Laurasian Woodland has a new music track!

🔹Existing edible plants, trees, and fish are now able to respawn if the maximum number these resources have not been spawned on the map yet.

🔹Common, uncommon, and rare edible plants, trees, and fish are now able to spawn at the same time instead of only being able to spawn after all of the previous rarity of them had been spawned.