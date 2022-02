Changes include

-The Trench part on the Surface level has been made a bit easier.

-The AI for the Spetsnaz has been tweaked. They are a bit more aggressive and track the player better.

Achievements not unlocking fix:

If your Achievements are not working, this was an old bug that I have been working on and now have a fix, the way to fix it is to go to your AppData/Local/Fossilfuel/Saved/SaveGames folder and delete the .sav files.