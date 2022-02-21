Patch Notes for v.1.0.5

Hello Wardens! It's almost the end of February, make sure you keep your clothes on so you don't get sick as the weather keeps changing! ːgoblinInmateː

With v.1.0.5 marks the completion of porting all the ingame text to the new text system. Now our localization teams will now be able to fully localize the game in the future!

As always, I advise as a consumer to not buy a product until it has the feature you want. Our Chinese and Russian teams are working hard to localize the game into Chinese and Russian, but they are not finished and there will be no estimated date for when they will be finished. It will be done when it's done and ready. As a reminder, it took Meltys Quest over a year to be localize into Chinese.

With that all said, here are the changelog for v.1.0.5! ːkarrynGlassesː

Added pussy creampie Cut-in for Yetis.

Added mouth ejaculation Cut-ins for Goblins, Orcs, Lizardmen, Slimes and Yetis.

All the ingame text has now been ported to the new text system for our localization teams in the future!

Fixed dialogue not showing up sometimes when Karryn masturbates with her nipples.

Corrected minor typos.

Fixed minor bugs.

