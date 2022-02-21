Hello gamers, we are releasing a new version (v1.2.4)

Now you can sort servers in the server list by ping, number of players, map, name.

The spectating looks more beautiful than before (changed GUI of spectating).

The game will eat less internet traffic, because the items are optimized.

The tag above the players is lowered if the player is sitting.

Added new functions in script system.

Added Italian language!

Changed the spawn of SCP-173 in Breach Mode, also SCP-173 can rotate while players looking at him (but other players can't see this) in Breach mode!

Fixed tesla chat bug.

Fixed a bug with the impossibility of movement after restarting from another server.

Fixed some bugs with SCP-035

You can support us on patreon: https://patreon.com/scpcbmultiplayermod

With great love,

Fusion Creators Studio