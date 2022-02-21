Back to School with a Bang!

Share · View all patches · Build 8246607 · Last edited 21 February 2022 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy

School Crashers is back, with more fun than ever!

Help put NoName back together and earn all-new rewards!

Three new minigames have been added to the Playground field event:

Marc's Flight Training



Avoid obstacles and fly your way to victory in this high tech flight simulator!

Saki's Bakery



Use Saki to collect cookies that rain down from above! Just be careful of bombs!

Peek-a-Shroom



Do you have what it takes to tell the mushrooms apart at a glance? Watch a quick presentation of different mushrooms and then put them in the order of appearance!

Other Version 3.9.5 Changes!



The older story portraits have been updated to be 12x cuter!

Taunt Improvements!

4 additional taunt slots have been added, bringing the number of available taunts from 6 to 10 per character!

In addition, the taunt cooldown in private lobbies has been halved.

Taunts without voice and in the default pose can be played to let wild units and bosses use the pose ingame.

Deck Search!



Similarly to the character search, a new Deck Search feature has been added! Just start typing the name of a card you want to find, and it'll appear!

Controller Support!

In big news, we've also updated 100% Orange Juice with much improved Steam Input support! You will be able to play the game in full with most controllers by using the official 100% Orange Juice configuration, without needing to use mouse and keyboard!

New Binding Chains animation!

Hime's Binding Chains hyper has received a new animation!

...Plus Balance Changes and Many Fixes!

A full list of changes can be found on the Steam forums.

Enjoy your lessons!