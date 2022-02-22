v1.7.5 Patch

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

With today's update 1.7.5 we are fixing more problems that were found and repaired thanks to you in the past experimental phase.

Also some changes and additions that didn't fit in 1.7.3 are included this time.

Among other things, the Empyriopedia has been updated with all the important information about each status effect, medical equipment and items! All information can now be found again in the groups Afflictions, Benefits and Medical Items / Devices. In addition, minor adjustments have been made here. For more details, see the list below.

We are also trying out a new feature for you by adding a 'REPORT' button to the top right of the player inventory (TAB). This will allow you to access the forum from within the game. Let us know how you like such a shortcut or what you would like to see there instead.

Many more changes and adjustments can be found in the full list below.

Important: Please note that all our Official Server will be wiped with this release.

As always please note:

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

v1.7.5 B3715

Changes/Additions: Gameplay

Added:: PDA Descriptions can now contain images within the description text (insert with {imagename.ext})

Updated PoisonFood & Indigestion values for ItemsConfig.ecf

Updated: Registry and teleporter windows now sort the playfield entries (left content) alphabetically

Added: Information about BuffMod to head area of ItemsConfig.ecf

Added: Information about currently available INSTANCE settings added to example playfield

Renamed folder 'InstanceTaipane' into 'ExampleInstance' ( ../content/playfields/ )

Added: Medical Station Type 1 now cures PoisonBit (Stage 2)

Added: Medical Station Type 4 now cures EndoParasite Stage 2 and 3, RadiationOverload

Added a wearoff margin for RadiationOverload, as well as a cleansing effect on it for Scanner3

Updated Localization: Main loca, Dialogues, PDA (as of 08 02 2022)

Changed: Removed Intoxication chance from AkuaWine

Changed: Necrosis does not create Mutilation when healed anymore

Changed: Mineral Synth Lab and Bunker admin cores are now pre-damaged (2)

Changed: Underground Bunker: added ladder at entry ara so players without jetpack do not get trapped (2)

Changed: Prisoner (Dr. Mandor) on Heidelberg now drops report also when killed (unintentionally! ;) ) (2)

Changed: TOP: Root Beer Formular now removed after delivery (1)

Fixed: A Glacial Grave: task on entering snow planet was not set up in correct order (1)

NOTE: There is a known issue of the Zirax troops NOT spawning on TOP Distillery when playing the Non-English version.

NOTE: There is a known issue of chapter-activated missions not re-activating when they were deactivated manually (Fix > (1) )

(1) = requires manual PDA.yaml update to work: Exit all missions > Open console > type in 'pda rd' to reload PDA.yaml definitions.

(2) = change only works for new savegames AND on playfields that have not been visited before the update in ongoing savegames.

Updated: Polaris Trading Station Variant 11 (thx to Kaeser)

Removed turret from core room in underground bunker

Changes/Additions: Configs and Technical

Added display of allowed boosts per armor type in hover info

