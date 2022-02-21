Gladihaters Early Access Released

This new release will allow the player to get a good sense of what Gladihaters is, he can generate Fighters, use them in battles, earn profits, buy upgrades for the prison and arena, and receive emails related to the game story and his progression throughout the arena.

We're planning new fighters, awesome weapons and things that will make our prison-arena even more exciting! Check our website for the 2022 roadmap:

https://gladihaters.com

[/url]

During this Early Access period expect many updates and become part of the community, shaping Gladihaters to your need.