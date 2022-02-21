 Skip to content

Gladihaters update for 21 February 2022

Gladihaters Early Access Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8246488

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new release will allow the player to get a good sense of what Gladihaters is, he can generate Fighters, use them in battles, earn profits, buy upgrades for the prison and arena, and receive emails related to the game story and his progression throughout the arena.

We're planning new fighters, awesome weapons and things that will make our prison-arena even more exciting! Check our website for the 2022 roadmap:

[url=https://gladihaters.com]https://gladihaters.com

[/url]

During this Early Access period expect many updates and become part of the community, shaping Gladihaters to your need.

Changed files in this update

Gladihaters Content Depot 1559581
  • Loading history…
