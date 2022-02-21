The world of Deflector Experiment is expanding!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, our trusty assistants!

Steam Next Fest is coming up and Deflector celebrates the occasion by introducing Deflector: Specimen One!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1825340

Following Specimen Zero, you now get to face off against the virus with Slasher, a second-generation sample that evolved towards a more aggressive paradigm favouring close combat.

Not only is Deflector: Specimen One going to introduce a new way to fight - but also a new way to mutate and progress. We are introducing changes to the current progression system, reward drops and more in Specimen One and will be closely monitoring your feedback. We want you to have the best possible experience and will introduce the new system into the main game in an update soon after Deflector: Specimen One.

Hop in now to prepare for our first Community Event that we will announce tomorrow, get that new and slick skin for Slasher and eliminate those viruses!

Click Demo to play Specimen One, the product will evolve on release.