 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deflector update for 21 February 2022

The world of Deflector Experiment is expanding!

Share · View all patches · Build 8246275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, our trusty assistants!

Steam Next Fest is coming up and Deflector celebrates the occasion by introducing Deflector: Specimen One!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1825340

Following Specimen Zero, you now get to face off against the virus with Slasher, a second-generation sample that evolved towards a more aggressive paradigm favouring close combat.

Not only is Deflector: Specimen One going to introduce a new way to fight - but also a new way to mutate and progress. We are introducing changes to the current progression system, reward drops and more in Specimen One and will be closely monitoring your feedback. We want you to have the best possible experience and will introduce the new system into the main game in an update soon after Deflector: Specimen One.

Hop in now to prepare for our first Community Event that we will announce tomorrow, get that new and slick skin for Slasher and eliminate those viruses!

Click Demo to play Specimen One, the product will evolve on release.

Changed depots in release_ready branch

View more data in app history for build 8246275
Deflector Content Depot 1736551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.