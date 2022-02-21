Celebrate Questlist's one-year anniversary with DLCs + update!

Questlist released on Feb. 18 2021, one year and some days ago.

Time flies, and we at Rascal Devworks decided to properly celebrate this milestone ːsweetelfː

New DLCs ▪ artbook and dakimakura files!

Two new DLCs have been added to the game, and launch with a week-long 10% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913350/After_I_met_that_catgirl_my_questlist_got_too_long__Artbook

Previously available only to Kickstarter backers, the artbook includes all the artwork of the base game, plus some bonus guides with tips and tricks! It's chock-full with spoilers, so we recommend completing the game at least once before giving it a look.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913351/After_I_met_that_catgirl_my_questlist_got_too_long__Dakimakura_pack

The dakimakura pack includes pin-up files of Vera, Téa and Reniel for self-printing!

They are intended for 150x50cm cases ːcharmwitchː

Backer DLC pack

Kickstarter backers who previously owned the artbook will see it upgraded to the deluxe Backer DLC pack! The pack includes content of both existing DLC (artbook and dakis), plus exclusive wallpapers and emojis!

Anniversary patch

Download the latest update to enjoy some bonus content and several fixes!

New content ▪ meet the Envoy

On day 14, after coming back from a chocolate-y mission in Brightway, you'll receive an informal request from Sparkles. Head over to Cyana and you'll be able to meet the Envoy!



Are you past day 14? No problem! You're still able to meet her.

Here's Sparkles' hint: [spoiler]she's been sighted around one of the watchtowers by the sea.[/spoiler]

Complete the encounter to receive a special jewel. There are three versions of it, and you can only own one. You also won't be able to meet the Envoy on subsequent playthroughs, so choose carefully!



The more battles you win, the stronger the jewel will become. Its power carries over to subsequent playthroughs as well!

If you already completed the game at least once, your meeting with her will be slightly different.

Wait a minute... the Envoy looks familiar, doesn't she? ːfoxintroubleː

You'll be able to play as her in our upcoming game, Sigh of the Abyss - Shadow Bonds (the free prologue of Sigh of the Abyss)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1829640/Sigh_of_the_Abyss_Shadow_Bonds

Improvements / bug fixes

This update includes the following bug fixes:

▪ The conversation with Mannie on day 14 has been reworded to be clearer;

▪ The trigger condition for small straights in Dice Delight has been adjusted;

▪ Added a new description in the quest journal for coming second place in the Quizmaster's fist quiz;

▪ Two entries of Téa's diary do not display an incorrect speaker name anymore;

▪ Fixed collision issues in the highway between Cyana and the Breeding Grounds, and the highway between the Breeding Grounds and the Royal Mines;

▪ Fixed an incorrect teleport in Celia's main route;

▪ Fixed gab dialogue in the sewers triggering regardless of party composition;

▪ Fixed getting the achievement for a completed gallery with 34 CGs instead of 35;

Thank you for a great year

The game has been resting at Very Positive for quite some time! The warm reception has made us incredibly proud, and we're happy so many people experienced the adventures of Vera & co.!

ːangryangrylyraː ːsunnythemenaceː ːpoutycatgirlː ːfoxintroubleː ːcharmwitchː ːsweetelfː

We always wanted to make a good game and a good RPG, and we get the feeling we succeeded.

THANK YOU for lovely first year! We hope you'll enjoy our future games as well!