Northernfolk!

Frozenheim update 0.7 - Kairve Saga was the largest Early Access content update in Frozenheim, up to date. With all the new stuff it introduced to the game, some concerns have been raised by the players as it also came with some bugs and not all the new mechanics have been balanced enough. Thank you for your wonderful support in providing us with feedback, that makes it so much easier for our little team to handle the further development of an ambitious and large-scaled project, such as Frozenheim. While we keep working on the next content update, we've stepped to the side and took some time to further improve on what's already available within the game. Today's Hotfix 0.7.3 addresses the following:

New features:

Added spectator mode to multiplayer when lost

Added multiple warning systems

Settlers can be recruited in outposts

New features:

Added spectator mode to multiplayer when lost

Added multiple warning systems

Settlers can be recruited in outposts

Bug fixes & polish:

Fix multiple game crashes

Fix issues with barricade in Kairve campaign 1

Fixes and quest improvements of Kairve campaign 2

Improved responsiveness of attack order

Fix scaling of campaign menu for different resolutions

Fix for hunter’s hut banner not updating properly

Allow palisades to be build deeper in the coast

Fix for warship getting stuck in some cases after battle

Add archer skill when on naval unit

Fix for repair button not working in some cases

Fix for watchtowers not dealing damage in some cases [MP]

Fix for weaponsmith panel upgrade queue

Fix for visibility of naval units during cinematics

Improvements for warrior movement

Fix scout moving to “Vision” skill location

Improvements for UI scaling

Improvements for building snapping system

Fix for archers approaching enemies in range

Fix bandits spawning in mid air [MP]

Fixes for orchard scaling and replication

Improvement for Esc key behavior in all HUD panels

Added missing interface sounds

Performance improvements

Fix granary not updating properly after destruction

Fix autosaves displaying wrong info when overridden

Game balance changes:

Removed rioting villagers penalty

Increased delay between penalties 2x

Reduced amount of deserting from 1 team to 1 warrior

Reduced amount of leaving workers to 2

Limit amount of stolen resources

Reduced Feast Cost

That's it for today, Northernfolk, enjoy the updat and may Odin protect you!

Truly yours,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange