Northernfolk!
Frozenheim update 0.7 - Kairve Saga was the largest Early Access content update in Frozenheim, up to date. With all the new stuff it introduced to the game, some concerns have been raised by the players as it also came with some bugs and not all the new mechanics have been balanced enough. Thank you for your wonderful support in providing us with feedback, that makes it so much easier for our little team to handle the further development of an ambitious and large-scaled project, such as Frozenheim. While we keep working on the next content update, we've stepped to the side and took some time to further improve on what's already available within the game. Today's Hotfix 0.7.3 addresses the following:
New features:
- Added spectator mode to multiplayer when lost
- Added multiple warning systems
- Settlers can be recruited in outposts
Bug fixes & polish:
- Fix multiple game crashes
- Fix issues with barricade in Kairve campaign 1
- Fixes and quest improvements of Kairve campaign 2
- Improved responsiveness of attack order
- Fix scaling of campaign menu for different resolutions
- Fix for hunter’s hut banner not updating properly
- Allow palisades to be build deeper in the coast
- Fix for warship getting stuck in some cases after battle
- Add archer skill when on naval unit
- Fix for repair button not working in some cases
- Fix for watchtowers not dealing damage in some cases [MP]
- Fix for weaponsmith panel upgrade queue
- Fix for visibility of naval units during cinematics
- Improvements for warrior movement
- Fix scout moving to “Vision” skill location
- Improvements for UI scaling
- Improvements for building snapping system
- Fix for archers approaching enemies in range
- Fix bandits spawning in mid air [MP]
- Fixes for orchard scaling and replication
- Improvement for Esc key behavior in all HUD panels
- Added missing interface sounds
- Performance improvements
- Fix granary not updating properly after destruction
- Fix autosaves displaying wrong info when overridden
Game balance changes:
- Removed rioting villagers penalty
- Increased delay between penalties 2x
- Reduced amount of deserting from 1 team to 1 warrior
- Reduced amount of leaving workers to 2
- Limit amount of stolen resources
- Reduced Feast Cost
That's it for today, Northernfolk, enjoy the updat and may Odin protect you!
Truly yours,
Changed files in this update