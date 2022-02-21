Booze Master Demo. HERE WE GO AGAIN!

Priest supporters - here comes more of it.

Human Farm and Your Principal followers - here is the quality you can expect!

Okay, we can't just make promises. Every once in a while, even a fake studio like us has to release some abandonware. This wretched evening has come. We present you another game from the Demontada Universe. Same characters, same cringe, same fps, and same great opportunity to share our adventures with you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1057600/Booze_Master/

This time we invite you to Gilo Vice, where Jerry has to prove his value as a liquor producer. The Booze Master Demo is a few dozen minutes of gameplay, in which we give you a taste of our fictionalized FPP tycoon. Please note that practically every aspect of the game will be regularly fixed by us. We realize that we need to improve animations, optimization, UI and fuck knows what else as soon as possible, but we ask you for feedback anyway. Pleeease!

By the way, we would like to thank Take IT Studio! for cooperation. If you wanted to play a decent production for a change, and not some niche shit, the Electrician Simulator Demo has appeared at the festival.

Love you! ːpraisesunː ːmrb_ivanː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1080020/Electrician_Simulator/