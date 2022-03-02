Update 08 Is Here!

Welcome everyone to Update 0.8!

It's time to once again equip your power washer and discard decades of dirt in our largest level yet. Plus, uncover filthy ancient secrets at a dig site, fly through the eggy exterior of a stunt plane and implement your clean vision onto the fortune teller's caravan. We can't wait for people to dive into all of the new content in this update and discover more of our world's lore!

New Content

New jobs: Subway Platform, Stunt Plane, Fortune Teller's Caravan & Ancient Statue.

New cosmetics: Say hello to our first Prime Vista Pro skin, Carbon:

We've also added all of the default suit colors to the starter gloves for some extra fashion options.

New challenge: Vintage Car - Time & Water

Fixes:

99% Save issue

An issue in which players loaded data from a previous save will be unable to finish half-finished tasks has been fixed.

Any level with washing progress will be auto-completed when booting up the game after the update.

We have tried to give an advanced warning to those who may have been in progress but we apologise to anyone who may be caught unaware by this.

The game has changed a lot under the hood (bonnet) since the first Early Access Launch and whilst this wasn't ideal we feel it was necessary to get on top of some issues that occurred with conflicting saves between the patches. This will bring everyone's save data up to date with the current version 0.8. Anyone who was stuck with unwashable objects at 99% in the last patch will now be able to continue as normal. Those who had the Ferris Wheel completed will just be able to go straight into the new patch!

All money from the parts and job completion will be given to all players for any jobs that auto-complete. Note, the UI in job details may get slightly confused and display something like $149/$150 but the total earned will be correct.

More fixes:

An issue in which clients could not open the inventory in a multiplayer game if they had soap selected in Career Mode before has been fixed

A rare issue in which the tablet would occasionally get stuck on the screen has been fixed

Some localisation corrections

Non Slippy Ladders

New non-slippy ladders are in. A lot of players have complained about being able to stay on the ladders without slipping off the sides. In Update 0.8 you will no longer easily slip off the side and it will keep you inside unless you are purposefully trying to get off the ladders.

we hope everyone will have a much better experience when climbing up walls etc!

Gnomes return:

The gnomes have been a running gag for us and something that has become quite iconic to PowerWash Simulator. We were all a little upset that they last-minute broke the game before 0.7 and had to be taken out.

Don't worry, they are back and are better than ever! There is now a gnome in every level! Not just that, you can also pick them up and move them if they are in the way of your washing. Or, even to put them in a better position for a nice picture.

Keen gnome hunters, it is your time to shine!

Known Issues

Messages for the Stunt Plane & Ancient Statue job appear out of order in the messages tab of the menu

Unable to mute the game audio via the options menu

Thanks for reading, we hope everyone has an amazing time with the new content and we can't wait for all of the new lore theories following these levels. We have some exciting things to share that we have been working on in the background that weren't ready for 0.8 but are pretty massive that we can't wait to share in our weekly dev logs.

Have fun all!

