EVILLE DEMO IS NOW LIVE

ATTENTION VILLAGERS

The gate have opened once again! Welcome to the Eville Demo Week!

The Demo for Eville will be live from February 21st until the 28th! We can't wait to hear of all your thoughts and stories you'll create in our Village! If you haven't yet, please be sure to join our Discord and grab yourself the demo role to keep us informed with any feedback or bugs you may encounter! We also accept compliments.

Be sure to check out our Tutorial

If you haven't yet be sure to familiarize yourself with how the average day in Eville works to get yourself prepared for the weekend! You can also check out our Eville FAQ!

In case you missed it you can check out our latest update bring you updated homes, a reworked underground, and new music to our Village!

MORE FANCY STREAMS AND PLAYTESTS

We're currently planning additional streams for ya'll! Also if you're one of the alpha testers you can join our community playtest sessions!

Make sure to follow us on social media, and on Discord to ensure you don't miss 'em.



