Train Valley 2 update for 21 February 2022

Level of the Month - November 2021

Cataclysms caused by global warming shake the ground right under our tracks, and we have little time to consider the causality relations or a chance to redesign our railway track junctions — the city must be saved, industrial network restored, catastrophic terrain altering events aftermath bested — in less than 18 minutes. Superb terraforming mechanics use that gives hints for new routes and changes existing ones, challenging delivery schedule encompassing a high density production building placement on pleasantly colourful landscapes, just no train crashes please.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2638252950

We found ourselves captivated by Global Warming to such an extent we LPT'ed it too :) Congratulations @rrc22, your €30 Steam gift card is on its way!

Train Valley 2 community and developers want you, reader, to bring out your level editor and show us train driving complexity levels we never knew even existed. Build, create, compete. Having fun is a requirement.

:tvhook: Train Valley 2 Discord Server.

:tv2computer: Our Twitter.

