Update 01: New UI & New Controls

👋 Hey everyone!
Welcome to Liberte Update 01. This week, we're bringing a new, totally redesigned UI and updated player controls. Patch 0.5.5.c is now live!
Updated Player Controls
We have streamlined the dodge mechanic, made animation cancelling easier and lowered cooldown duration on all basic actions. We aim this change to improve the flow of combat and make it easier to navigate between enemy attacks.
Redesigned UI
Our UI got a massive graphic design overhaul. And we don't mean just one menu. The entire user interface, in the entire game received a new, tarnished look. We feel this design suits the chaos of the revolution better!
Game Difficulty
We improved game difficulty curve. Now, starting at level 10, enemies will gradually become faster and stronger. We felt this change nicely balances the new, more responsive dodge. Bring out those combo builds, you're going to need them!
Bugfixes
There's been a ton! Most importantly, we've fixed a few issues to controller button bindings and local co-op. Plus, patched over 17 holes where player could get stuck. No more!
You can read the full patch notes below.
- Daniel (TricksterDev)
👉0.5.5.c
New
All the User Interface in the game gained new & improved graphic design.
Redesigned player character inputs to make movement snappier.
Game Balance
Increased the drop rate of Flawless Ruby by 15%
Pushback Shotgun< skill now grants short invincibility when used.
Scavenger< talent now gives 3 armor per kill.
Enemies will now grow faster and stronger past level 10
Bugfixes
Fixed issues with remapping buttons on a controller.
Fixed enemies spawning inside a wall near the bridge in House Lamballe mission.
Fixed an issue that could cause a freeze in conversations in local co-op
Fixed a bug where ranged skills would sometimes misfire.
SFX slider will now properly control the volume of Player getting hit.
Fixed an issue where sliders could not be operate by gamepad.
Fixed card list jumping when being scrolled with a controller.
Fixed 17 places where player character could get stuck.
