Modding Tool Released, Patch 1.2.2 Notes

Thunder Tier One was created with modding in mind. “By modders, for modders” is something we don’t say lightly. Today, we’re finally releasing the Modding Tool to the community, allowing you to fully explore the contents of Thunder Tier One.

The Modding Tools can be found on the Epic Store, using this link. This is not just a map creator, but a modified version of Unreal Engine 4, granting modders a huge amount of freedom to explore and create anything they could possibly want inside the Thunder Tier One’s universe. This includes maps, missions, weapons, equipment, and even completely new game modes and objectives.

Should you be unfamiliar with Unreal Engine 4, we highly recommend checking Epic’s Getting started documentation HERE and their Online Learning Courses HERE. We’re also making available a few separate, easy to follow guides to support you in the process of creating your content. Check them out:

Modding Tool

This covers how to create a new mod, general naming conventions, packing and publishing, updating and deleting, etc.

Mission

This guide covers level specifications, including cover and nav generations, building blueprints including dissolvable floors, mission logic, mission objective, UAV tracking, etc

Gear

This one covers file and texture specifications, tri-count, preparing and importing, LODs, GUI icons, flags and arm patches, etc

Equipment

Covering file and texture specifications, preparing and importing, LODs, etc

We’re also making available to modders most assets present in the game, such as weapons, props, maps and gear, and also audio files, UI, animations, effects, AI behavior trees, and much more. Should you wish to create a full mission, we’ll also be including two complete missions, including all the scripted events, triggers and objectives to help you get an idea of what can be done using Thunder Tier One.

Today we’ve also released patch 1.2.2 with mostly modding related QoL improvements and bug fixes. You can find the patch notes below.

Progression and Unlocks

Unlocked coloured smoke grenades for all users.

Players may now gain XP rewards while mods are enabled.

Multiplayer

Added the options for enabling or disabling mods when hosting a server.

Improved the UI for joining matches with mods enabled.

Game Modes

Reduced the minimum number of required players on Deathmatch to two.

Reduced the default respawn time in DM and AAS to 5 seconds.

UI changes

Added a warning message about how mods may affect replays to the replay menu.

Improved error message for when players join the server with the wrong password.

Mod UI

Updated the UI for mod management within the game, including:

A new layout with clearer information on the mods.

Button to enable or disable all subscribed mods.

A search function for your mods.

Sorting for mods.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where campaign saves could become unusable if the player character died before the final checkpoint.

Fixed an issue on Black Knuckle where AI would sometimes attempt to navigate through walls.

Improved AI navigation over the main building's rooftop on Black Knuckle.

We hope you enjoy exploring and creating content around Thunder Tier One. We thank you for your continued support and invite you to join our Discord server where we’ve added modding channels to discuss what you’re working on, share your work in progress, and link to your finished mods on the Steam Workshop.

The Dedicated Server tools should also be made available soon, so stay tuned for more news!

See you ingame!