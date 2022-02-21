Quickfix 0.2.1 - February 21, 2022

Small update to fix some unexpected bugs.

ATTENTION!

If you have already played version 0.1, it's necessary to DELETE old saved games and start a new game to avoid bugs!

How to delete save games:

Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..."

In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

Saved games from version 0.2 are supported in 0.2.1, so you don't need to delete him.

Short changelog:

Corrected some mistakes in English

Fixed bugs on "Militia station" level

Fixed missing texture of books

Edited a saved games remover - now it'll require confirmation to delete saved games

"Fade out" effect during level transition now playing slightly faster

Fixed stretched textures on abandoned school building

Known problems found after the 0.2 release:

Sometimes weapons may be taken at certain interior levels and then may also disappear, A bug with music and sounds during level transitions: some background sounds may suddenly stop playing. Loading the last save fixes the problem.

These problems will be fixed in version 0.2.5.