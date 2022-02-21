Ronin Pack - FREE Dying Light 2 DLC! 1st Part available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8245460 · Last edited 21 February 2022 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Roam The City as a masterless samurai with the Ronin pack, coming in three parts to download as free DLCs. Claim them at Steam stores to collect the full set, a full outfit and a unique sword. Visit TechlandGG for more info!

The first part (available now) contains:

Survivor's Handcrafted Jacket —Designed to help you keep low.

—Designed to help you keep low. Survivor's Handcrafted Breeches —Meticulously crafted to let you move without restriction.

—Meticulously crafted to let you move without restriction. Survivor's Handcrafted Trainers—Tread lightly with these comfortable sneakers.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864240/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Ronin_PackPart_13/

The second part (available on February 23rd) contains:

Survivor's Handcrafted Mitts —Deliver strikes with insane precision with these form-fitting mitts.

—Deliver strikes with insane precision with these form-fitting mitts. Survivor's Handcrafted Mask —Mask yourself and become one with the shadows.

—Mask yourself and become one with the shadows. Survivor's Handcrafted Light Guards—Defend yourself swiftly with these light guards.

The third part (available on February 25th) contains:

The Wise Katana sword—"A powerful sword / To kill any enemy / Strike fast like lightning"

Each outfit item will give you 4% boost to parkour damage. Complete the whole set for an additional 6%. You will find claimed items in ingame stash.

Remember to visit TechlandGG website for more details about upcoming events.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/