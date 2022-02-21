Ronin Pack - FREE Dying Light 2 DLC! 1st Part available now!

Roam The City as a masterless samurai with the Ronin pack, coming in three parts to download as free DLCs. Claim them at Steam stores to collect the full set, a full outfit and a unique sword. Visit TechlandGG for more info!
The first part (available now) contains:
- Survivor's Handcrafted Jacket—Designed to help you keep low.
- Survivor's Handcrafted Breeches—Meticulously crafted to let you move without restriction.
- Survivor's Handcrafted Trainers—Tread lightly with these comfortable sneakers.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864240/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Ronin_PackPart_13/
The second part (available on February 23rd) contains:
- Survivor's Handcrafted Mitts—Deliver strikes with insane precision with these form-fitting mitts.
- Survivor's Handcrafted Mask—Mask yourself and become one with the shadows.
- Survivor's Handcrafted Light Guards—Defend yourself swiftly with these light guards.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864240/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Ronin_PackPart_13/
The third part (available on February 25th) contains:
- The Wise Katana sword—"A powerful sword / To kill any enemy / Strike fast like lightning"
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864240/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human_Ronin_PackPart_13/
Each outfit item will give you 4% boost to parkour damage. Complete the whole set for an additional 6%. You will find claimed items in ingame stash.
Remember to visit TechlandGG website for more details about upcoming events.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/
