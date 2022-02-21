Game release!

Dear players, congratulations to us and to you on the release of the game!ːsteamhappyː

We would like to introduce you a little bit about our studio:

Our team "Arkuda Inc" consists of two people, and we want to create games that will give our player only positive emotions, and we try hard to achieve this. It may be small, but we put a lot of effort into it. We hope you enjoy Life on the hook and deliver the emotions we put into the game!

We plan to keep making changes to make it better.

