SALUTATIONS, Villagers!

Hello friends of Eville! Welcome to our latest update 0.39 Getting Together. In this update we’ve focused on bringing our players together with exciting new features required for any Village and its inhabitants!

YouTube

Opening The Tavern

Were you getting tired of making a new lobby at the end of every game hoping that your new friends would join in again and again? Well worry not! Eville has opened their Tavern as the go to meet up place for all players before starting your game! Even better, when your game ends you will all be returned to the lobby to laugh about your past doings in game! In this lobby, the Host will be able to change settings on the fly from difficulty to more advanced settings like adjusting times to events in game!



Easy Beginnings

Speaking of new settings, We’ve reworked the Easy mode in Eville. The Easy mode difficulty allows Villagers new to the social deduction genre to figure out the basic mechanics of the Eville. Only the most basic of roles are available. The map is also closed off in many areas such as the forest, fortress ruins, and some areas where Villager homes would be located. This keeps new Villagers centralized so as to not overwhelm newcomers with the full extent of the map. For Conspirators the underground is also off limits leaving you to the basic Con rule of break into homes at night and murder. We’ve also moved potions and potion-crafting to the more advanced difficulty modes.



Hello? Is this thing on?

So we've mentioned the fancy Tavern for you and all your new friends to hangout before heading off into Eville. How are you supposed to converse with players? Discord? Text chat? How about proximity voice chat! We’re thrilled to finally bring you in game voice chat to Eville. Prepare to fully immerse yourself as you speak with other Villagers and no longer know what may be happening at other parts of the map! Currently voice chat settings are connected to your default mic and playback settings on your PC. You can adjust input and output volumes ingame as well as toggle push to talk or open mic in your game settings!



Look out there!

Life in Eville has also spanned out beyond its gates. You'll notice that farms have sprung up past the old fortress walls. If you make your way to the docks, look out towards the forest you'll see trees have grown and stretch along the entire coast!



More Acora!

The Acora have stirred up in popularity in Eville! With that more Acora have settled in the area. You’ll now be able to choose between more Avatars in your equipment settings!



User Interface Changes

We’ve revamped the Lobby creation and join menus. All supporting Keyboard/Mouse/Controller.





Other changes, Balancing and minor improvements

Ghosts – Ghosts now receive 1/4th of their coins as Spirit Tokens (was 1/5th before)

Sound – Added a sound effect when a body is reported

Easy Difficulty - Removed Seer, replaced with Detective

UI - Day number is now shown by the timer in the HUD

Audio – Added more variance to day/night ambience sounds

BUGFIXES

Game-Breaking – Dead players would not become ghosts if they we're reported immediately after dying

Game-Breaking: Dead character corpses (not Ghosts) interacting with living players caused the target player to not be able to be voted out and many other issues such as:

Game-Breaking: Sometimes players weren't able to interact with anything

Game-Breaking: Sometimes conspirators weren't able to assassinate players

Game-Breaking: Dead Trapper's traps did not work and broke living players stepping into it

Game-Breaking: Players could heal up while in the cage on fire and assassinate a player after they were teleported outside

Game-Breaking: Players could sometimes ring the emergency bell during a meeting

UI – Current Player number is now correctly shown in the lobby browser

UI – Max player number now updates in the lobby browser when the difficulty is changed by the host

UI - Option menu had issues for clients in the lobby

UI - Fixed some typos

Quests - Quest arrow pointed to nowhere for Seer after using the Watchful Eye ability

Seer - You could use the Watchful Eye ability in player homes when you used it while walking outside the door

Trapper - could place traps by inaccessible areas

Smuggler - vendor buddy ability had vendors did not allow him to buy some items

Mayor - Showed the wrong passive ability income rewards in the ability

General – Player home entranced were misplaced for clients

General – Players could move their dead corpse while they weren't ghosts yet

General – Jumps did not trigger foot step sounds

General – When opening the game it would show the Sorcerer in the main menu until the proper equipment was loaded

General – Vendor items had the drop item option (but it did nothing)

Item – Smoke bombs broke player interaction when used at night

Slanderer– Using the 'Fake Emergency' Ability prevented players from skipping the day afterwards

Lobbies – Lobbies did not close properly sometimes

Audio – No river sounds at night

Audio – No music in the underground

Audio – Forest sound ambience reached into the village

Audio – Jumping had no step sound effect

Audio – Walking on hay had a "stone" sound effect

Audio – Camilla avatar was "male", so it played the male sound effects

Visual – Sometimes Avatars would not be loaded properly

Visual – Anti-Aliasing caused black dots to appear sometimes

Visual – You could watch through some unintended places, such as some parts of the town wall, below the skeleton in the Endless Mists, the ground by the mansion

Visual – Trapped Souls no longer glow through walls

Visual – Some LODs caused wrong textures to be shown on buildings

Visual – Fixed the character-burning-shader

Performance - Solved some issues for low-end devices

Animations - The wine barrels quest NPC clipped through the tabled

Collisions - Some areas caused the players to be stuck (Lamppost at marked, Black market in underground, tree near graveyard)

Collisions - Fixed collisions for graveyard trees, cobblestone bridge, rock below wooden steps, handrails by the judges, the tavern by the castle, stairs by the blacksmith, invisible wall by the obelisk, player home chest, bridge in underground, the skeleton leg in the underground,

Collisions - Ghosts could dash on top of the witch hut

EVILLE PLAYABLE NOW AT STEAM NEXT!

We currently have a Demo live for the whole duration of the Steam Next Fest. You may also see some changes and new features that aren't listed here, yet!

You can finde more about it here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1220170/view/3100169093730659675

Make sure to follow us on social media, and on Discord to ensure you don't miss 'em.



WISHLIST

You can wishlist Eville and show us some love and by doing so, keep up to date with our development process.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1220170/Eville/

HIT US UP

[url=http://discord.eville-game.com]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/37702658/0b0add3beab628de2f65f2d3c34c171d0d62f10b.gif)

[/url][/url]Our Discord server is alive! You can join the conversation and hang out with other fans on the discord server and talk directly to us regarding your thoughts and ideas about Eville.

You can also find us on these platforms:

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Reddit