Major Update 2 - The Steam Workshop and Fleet Update - OUT NOW!

Dear Players,

Major Update 2 is now live!

In this new major update, we have added the new modding development kit, with all the tools you need to modify game textures, meshes, sound effects, screen scripts and more! With this, we have also added Steam Workshop support so it is very easy to share your creations or download modded content! The technical reference guide for modding is available on the new official wiki.

We have also added fleet ships, where both you and the enemy team may now manufacture patrol ships of various load outs, and build your naval presence. Carrier battles will now be fleet battles, and so introduces a major new dynamic to the naval gameplay.

With this update is also a host of new bug fixes and improvements. See the changelog below for full details!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.2.0

Feature - Improved modding support

Mods can be enabled/disabled from main menu

Steam workshop support

Enabled modding for textures/meshes/audio/shaders

Mod SDK included in game folder with source game assets

Modding wiki tutorial available at http://geometa.co.uk/wiki/carrier_command_2/view/modification_development/

Feature - Warehouse island can now manufacture ships

Feature - Warehouse island can now manufacture ships Ships available with multiple loadouts

Ships can be set to follow the carrier in formation

Ships automatically resupply from the carrier's inventory when close enough

Feature - Enemy carrier will manufacture support ships over time from their warehouse island

Feature - General improvements and fixes to enemy carrier AI

Feature - Added option when starting new game to control initial blueprint unlocks

Rework - Loadout options when starting new game now control what inventory stock the carrier starts with

Rework - Increased range for scanning ships when using observation cameras

Rework - Removed unused secondary attachment key binding

Rework - Rocket pod attachment no longer has perfect accuracy

Fix - Vehicles spawn with 1 hitpoint when changing chassis to avoid chasses swap repair exploit

Fix - Aircraft debris no longer bounces on the ocean after being destroyed

Fix - Fixed enemy island aircraft not launching or getting stuck/crashing when launching

Fix - Fixed some enemy carrier vehicles spawning with no weapon attached

Fix - Vehicles no longer continue to attack island turrets after they have converted to their own team