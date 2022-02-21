 Skip to content

sol3000 update for 21 February 2022

Update 2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here are a few updates we have at present.  We now have a simple menu in the game. Level 3 is currently being worked on. When you right click a shield is generated that can protect you from being damaged by enemies. Drone enemies are now brighter to see them easily from a distance. Come see us work on the game live on Twitch.tv : twitch link and YouTube : youtube link

On the horizon: We are trying to get the game developed in a newer version of the Blender Game Engine. This will make it possible to have a working Linux version and will allow us to develop sound for the game, with that being said we look forward to not using the older Blender Game Engine 2.49b. 

Feel free to leave comments.



menu



shield of faith



level 3 progress

