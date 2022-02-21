 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 21 February 2022

Cargo System Beta

Powerboat VR update for 21 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There is now a new BETA for you to opt into if you wish.

This BETA will include the updates to the cargo system allowing you to use your own boats to ship cargo and passengers between the islands.

For more instructions please look at the forum post on how to opt-in to a BETA.

BETA Updates...

  1. Available "Quick Jobs" increased from 5 to 8 to provide a bit more variety
  2. "Quick Job" screen now has a map which will show you a basic route from your current port to the destination port when you click the "View" button.
  3. Ship cargo bays are now generalised to the following...
  • DRY - general dry goods e.g. Mail, Plastic, Metal Ore etc
  • CHILLED - chilled or frozen goods e.g. Fish, Fruit etc
  • LIQUID - liquids such as oil, petroleum, LPG
  • CAR - bay for cars (ferries only)
  • TRUCK - bay for trucks (ferries only)
  • PASSENGERS - seating areas for passengers

Changed depots in cargobeta branch

