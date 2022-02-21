FHM8 Hotfix.8.6.92 is Now Available

A new hotfix update for Franchise Hockey Manager 8, version 8.6.92, has just been released to fix some issues with last week's 8.6.88 update.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game.

This hotfix addresses a few issues with 8.6.88; there was nothing game-breaking, aside from a very rare crash bug, but there were enough things that we didn't want to leave until next month's update.

Changes:

-shootouts should now be visible again in 2D mode, instead of the game getting stuck once you reached the end of OT in a tied game, forcing you to sim the rest

-player create was doing some odd things with certain talent combinations, they should all work properly now (note that the player you get won't always show ability and potential that are a perfect match for the one you describe, since those numbers will be the "scouted" ones and will discount, for example, potential the player will never reach because he's too old)

-players added to a game via Import Historical Player no longer import with the wrong birthplace

-the team edit screen no longer shows incorrect cities in the arena data

-fixed small typo on the Championship popup

-fixed some small text issues with news stories

-fixed potential crash in custom games when moving from July 1 to July 2