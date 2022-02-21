Black Book: Fixes, updates, additions #1

Hello, folks!

Thanks to your feedback, we’re hard at work fixing issues that popped up and adding in your suggestions, if it’s at all possible. Here’s what you can expect with an update released today:

Main game

New:

Steam trading cards were added

Fixes:

The effect of getting sins for using certain pages is now correctly displayed in card descriptions

The effect of increasing sin accumulation when certain items are equipped is now correctly displayed in item descriptions

The Endless Battles

New:

Rewards that were given for defeat are now given for defeating bosses (and increase depending on boss level)

When defeated, you can now choose a bonus of 50 rubles or 3 random herbs for your next try

Skills that increase the number of orders and keys are automatically learned after defeating the first and second bosses respectively

You can see your current card deck at the card reward screen now

Fixes:

Added translation of several untranslated phrases in Chinese localization

Monsters do 20% less damage

Defeating Bosses now yields more skill points

Now three skill points are available when starting a new game of Endless Battles as opposed to one

Fern Blossom no longer appears in rewards

Devil's Hoof, Blue Boots, and Army Worm are now available in three-day rewards and from the Chort-peddler

Chest and boss rewards now have a variety of items from the main game

Bursting Bone now gives provides ethereal 2 status and waste 5 status.

Merchant locations are now rarer on the map

Ally encounter locations appear more often on the map

Satan uses a weakened version of the "Taste of Pain" skill during the first attempt at completing the challenge

And that’s all for now, stay tuned for more updates! If you happen to find any bugs or have a suggestion on how to improve the game, please don’t hesitate to visit Black Book’s discussions section and let us know what you think!

Cheers, and see you in Cherdyn, knowers!