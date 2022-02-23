Good news, Mercs!

Update 0.4.2.0 update is available for your playing pleasure! With this update, we're fixing bugs, improving weapon balance, and introducing additional task events.

Weapons

The Preacher

Added Micro Red Dot weapon part.

Significantly reduced the ADS sway.

The Chancellor

Increased the rate of fire by 30%.

Increased the damage per pellet from 16 to 18.

Increased the optimal range from 13 to 16.

ML-TACSG

Increased the rate of fire by 30%.

Increased the optimal range from 9 to 12.

Slightly reduced the recoil.

The Gambler

Increased the rate of fire by 15%.

ML-9CP

Increased the rate of fire by 10%.

ML-TAC SK Heavy

Increased the rate of fire by 25%.

Reduced the recoil by 10%.

The Imperator

Increased the rate of fire by 120%.

Increased the damage from 85 to 90.

Reduced the recoil by 25%.

Gameplay

Added the AFK kick, now players will get kicked from a match after being idle (and alive) for an extended period of time.

Fixed an issue when the revive sound could not be heard.

Fixed an issue when 4 digits after players' names were not visible during a match.

Items

Removed the flashing device from Deployable Shields.

Specter System duration increased from 20 to 30 seconds.

Fixed issue when drone abilities would reset after picking the drone up.

Progression & Events

With this update, we introduce new Performance Re-Evaluation task events! If you didn't manage to get our Career Development weapons the first time — now you have a second chance to get them. Furthermore, if you completed everything on the first go, you can now focus on getting more parts for your weapons and unleashing their full potential!

Performance Re-Evaluation 1/4 (Mar 7 – 14) — The Preacher assault rifle with brilliant hacking code and additional weapon part.

— The Preacher assault rifle with brilliant hacking code and additional weapon part. Performance Re-Evaluation 2/4 (Mar 14 – 21) — Get the infamous “Old Patchy” double-barrel shotgun for the first task and additional upgrades for 3 others!

— Get the infamous “Old Patchy” double-barrel shotgun for the first task and additional upgrades for 3 others! Performance Re-Evaluation 3/4 (Mar 21 – 28) — Mohave Armor collection and a unique Gambler - No Man's Land Edition.

— Mohave Armor collection and a unique Gambler - No Man's Land Edition. Performance Re-Evaluation 3/4 (Mar 28 – Apr 4) — New SMG from Farmira — ML-SMG 40 with silencer and brilliant hacking code for efficiency.

— New SMG from Farmira — ML-SMG 40 with silencer and brilliant hacking code for efficiency. Merc’s Choice Event (Apr 4 – 14) — a new type of task event, where players vote for the task rewards. More info about the rewards and voting is coming soon!

If you have any questions, feedback or suggestions, reach out on Steam or on our Discord server!