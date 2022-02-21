I'm pleased to announce the newest major update of Schütze Unser Land 3D, it's not the first time I've done conversions like this, first-timers to buy the game should remember that it was released in a beta version still in development, which had a storyline and phases completely different from the current version. So I released an update which was the ready-made version of the game, it added a number of things like soundtrack, voice acting, a new storyline, characters, weapons, improved enemy AI, etc. Now I once again release a big update. This so-called Definitive Version is a total conversion of Schütze Unser Land 3D to the final version of FPS Creator, SUL 3D was being developed in the FPS Creator Classic version and has now been converted to the FPS Creator X9.

In this new version the game receives a series of improvements, among them:

• Lighting: Scenes duly darkened by the night setting with lighting in specific places in addition to a graphical improvement.

• Artificial Intelligence: There was an improvement in the AI of the enemies, aiming for a higher difficulty level, since the enemies were presenting little challenge in the previous version.

• Shooting Mechanics: The weapons remain the same, except for the FAMAS which has been replaced by the P90, however the mechanics are completely different. In the previous version, both the MP5 and the FAMAS were practically useless weapons because in addition to causing little damage, they took too long to reload. All weapons are now great to use in addition to having the aim feature and new firing and loading sounds.

• Screens: This is a not very relevant change but it's still worth mentioning, all the game screens have been redone, loading, initial menu and game over screens.

• Interaction: In the beta version of the game, the interaction with doors and levers was performed by the “F” key, however in the last version it was replaced by the “Enter” key and some users reported that this makes the game less dynamic and they are right, that's why the “F” key has returned to be the interaction key in the game.

• New Phases: As previously mentioned, the game's story has undergone a change, all the previous phases have been kept but two new phases have been added that give better continuity between the game's phases.

• Part 1 and Part 2: A very serious problem with FPS Creator is that the games built on it tend to have a very small number of stages, when this number is exceeded, a series of failures can occur in the game. For this reason the game has been divided into two parts that can be started in the same Launcher that was kept.

ABOUT SOME ERRORS AND TECHNICAL PROBLEMS

• Saves Deleted: As the game was ported to another version of the engine, all previous saves are lost because having been saved in a different version of the game end up being incompatible with this new version, I apologize in advance to the players who will have their saves deleted due to this update.

• Loading Screen Error: This error does not necessarily happen, but this new version of FPS Creator usually only works when running as administrator, if your game shows an error message on the loading screen, just browse the game files, click right click on some executables, click on properties, and check the box “Run this program as administrator”. You will need to repeat this process for the following executables:

• Schütze Unser Land 3D.exe

• Schütze Unser Land English\levels\Part 1\Part 1.exe

• Schütze Unser Land\levels\Part 1\game\data.exe

• Schütze Unser Land\levels\Part 2\Part 2.exe

Taking advantage of the fact that I'm talking about these errors, I'll also talk about some problems reported by players such as the character stop switching weapons and getting stuck on the ground, both are problems of the engine itself, games made in FPS Creator usually have these bugs. To get around the problem of the character stop switching weapons, just press the "0" key for the character to be empty-handed, then press any other number to select any weapon and he will return to switching weapons normally. As for getting stuck on the ground, just hold the "C" key to get down and then walk a few steps down and that's it! Your character is free again!

I really recommend even those who finished the game to play it again now, because in addition to the new levels and the new story and the game is much more fun and dynamic now, it's a nice leap in quality between the previous version and the current version. I'll still work on updates that include translations into other languages and maybe some extra phases unrelated to the main campaign, secondary phases.

You can follow us through our official website and download our newest Farroupilla game, a completely free game based on the Farroupilla Revolution: https://basedxiru.wixsite.com/athsilus