0.8.0.1 - Beta Branch Update

It has been bit longer since last update than usual this time. Franchises are going to be big feature to add to the game so its taking little longer.

This updates adds very basic parts of the feature and will most likely contain lot of bugs. Also this will most likely break saves.

This what the franchise creation looks like. You pick name for it, tropes and ideas it uses, and its creators.

These are combined to generate values for what genres and ratings this franchise works best for. The franchise will have idea, look and fame values once created. Idea and look are generated from stats of its creators. Fame will work like fame for all other things in game.

From now on comics are going to need a franchise to be created and the new UI looks like this

These are the very basics of the new system and many more things will added between 0.8 and 0.9

Changes