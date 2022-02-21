SALVATIONLAND Update (0.2) - February 21, 2022

ATTENTION! It's very important!

If you have already played version 0.1, it's necessary to DELETE old saved games and start a new game to avoid bugs!

How to delete save games:

Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..." In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

In the next updates this may not be need to do, but now it's a necessary measure, apologies for inconvenience.

Short changelog:

The Old Neighborhood has been expanded - more space for exploration,

More detailed buildings, most of them recreated from scratch,

Fixed bug with reappearing items during transitions between levels,

Now quest with posters is working, added new minor quests,

Fixed a problem that allowed the player to pass through some characters,

Level "Abandoned School" - fixed problems with NPC's paths,

Victor can no longer freeze at night during dialogue,

Fixed bug with the display of weapons on levels where they couldn't be used (2),

Auto-saves now properly records on during transitions for levels the protagonist has already been,

Some technical changes have been made for the next major updates,

Added more voice lines for Schweitzer,

Slight performance increase,

Various minor bugs have been fixed.

Next update is scheduled for 5 March and continuing to expand the locations and features available in the first chapter.

The first major update under the title "Chapter 2" is also planned for March, with a continuation of the main plot and several new minor tasks on a new series of locations offering more opportunities for role-playing in the open world. We're not yet giving the exact date of the second chapter release, but follow the news, there are many interesting updates ahead!