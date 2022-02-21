Movement predictors for mechs + other updates.

In this update:

1.) We have introduced move prediction for mechs. Since combat takes place in real space, not on a net, each mech has a space of movement of up to 2-3 actions. Now you can click on the square of the location where you want to move the mech. In the future, we want these sectors to be more meaningful.

2.) We changed the list of pilots from static to dynamic. Some new pilots will arrive with completed missions.

Unfortunately, the old save files will not allow the selection of pilots.

It was at the expense of this change.

3.) We have added 6 new mechs. Recon rat as a cheap support mech that can be built at the beginning of the game in 2 variants. And 4 Crusher mechs with medium and heavy lasers.

4.) We have facilitated the invention of the last material technology with the possibility of an advanced Gauss gun. We removed the need to invent another fairly advanced technology from another branch to complete it.

5.) In the next update, we are planning an academy with a list of available pilots (and their description) and a description of tricks and tactical maneuvers.

Camera rotations are anticipated when we hit the next sales threshold for the game.