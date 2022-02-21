Minor Update #2 (Farm Animal's) & Hot-Fix #24

-Added new merchants "Breeders" which sell animal pens and baby animals for the purpose of having harvestable farm animals.

-Added Dracoraptors into the desert area of the humans for more AI diversity.

-Added a message to tell you if your summons are passive or aggressive.

-Added unequip animations for putting weapons away.

-Fixed steel throwing weapon frames not available at level 5 weaponsmith.

-Fixed arrows having the wrong description.

-Fixed blocking not working on new animations.

-Fixed weapon locations in hand with new animations.

-Fixed stamina usage on dual wielding.

-Fixed fish recipes only using raspberries.

-Fixed location of paintings to fit with T3 walls.

-Changed dual 2h animation to be different from standard 2h animation.

-Updated map marks to scale with the map.

-Re-added ability to sell anything to any vendor.

-Removed annoying staff aiming.

-Reworked Stations LOD's.

-Reworked Tools & Weapons LOD's.

-Reworked current merchants in towns and added weapons, armors, useful items to be able to purchase.

-Tweaked future recipes to show which profession and what level is required.

-Tweaked stack number location to top right instead of bottom right so it doesn't conflict with t1-t3 number icons.

-Tweaked show hidden recipes to be on by default.

-Tweaked fists to also apply to brawler profession xp gain.

-Tweaked snail, chicken, and geese movement speeds.

-Tweaked weights of current base items.

-Tweaked sale prices of current base items.

-Tweaked poison ball spells to be smaller.

-Tweaked summons to not be so close to the player while in formation.

-Tweaked wooden staffs so show which element it is rather than all look the same by attaching a gem to it.