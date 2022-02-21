Duplicate FOLDER Whoops

I am very sorry I got so busy and could not check any comments when I put out .13

The error was caused due to me putting two folders with the same name and steam wasn't sure which one had the EXE. I was really tired when I uploaded the build and wasn't able to comeback to my PC to check steam or do work on Shrimp as I had lots going on.

Please message me on my insta SeniattusStudios or reach to my email at Seniattusstudios@gmail.com if you have issues. You can reach me there I'll do my best to answer or fix issues you are facing.

If this does NOT fix it, let me know.