Incorrectly implemented rules lead to variants #111 and #112

Two new (?) variants

So it turns out that I had incorrectly implemented rules for two similar games: Salic Law and Faerie Queen. In these games, you are not supposed to be able to build on the tableau ( here are the rules on Wikipedia).

However, the implementation was allowing you to build on the tableau for both of these games, making them much easier to win.

Personally, I find the "incorrect" versions of these games more interesting to play so I have renamed the existing games to "Salic Law II" and "Faerie Queen II" (and thus preserving your stats if you have played them). I then added "Salic Law" and "Faerie Queen" which adhere to the "official" rules.

Game difficulty adjustments

Now that the game is collecting Steam statistics, I can make adjustments to the difficulty ratings for games based on global win-loss records as it becomes clear that games are not rated appropriately.

The following games have been adjusted in this build:

Eight Off: Moved from Very Easy to Easy

King Albert: Moved from Medium to Very Hard

Wasp: Moved from Easy to Medium

All in a Row: Moved from Medium to Very Hard