0.6.3+3 Patch Note

This was supposed to be a quick hotfix but turns out to be rather big!

New Stella aero parts and skins

You can now put aero parts to Stella, just like Vista!



Taxi Job Improvements

Taxi income is raised

Taxicab now has a light (Thanks to Fruit Flan and RyanClark1995)

You can now toggle 'Accept Passenger' in a taxi at the Control Panel

Urgent timer now has 5 steps

Urgent time is now saved for the next session

You can now accept passengers while another player is in the passenger seat (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

Passenger's destination is now shown in the interaction UI







Steering wheel improvements

Force feedback is improved (Thanks to Vampr1c and -VG- Napster | Michi)

Tire Align force is added

Force Feedback Damping is added

[Bug Fixed] Low framerate with Direct Drive type Steering wheel (Thanks to MrHighLife)

[Bug Fixed] Gear was changed to Neutral while using a Shifter when alt+tab or opening a UI (Thanks to Harmar)

[Controller] Center Deadzone and Linearity is added to Controller and Steering wheel (Thanks to RedditJesus)



Improved/Changed

[Localization] Polish is added

[XP] Driver XP is reduced during autopilot

[Vehicle] Taxi skin is added to Elisa (Thanks to Dbeehler)

[Vehicle] Aero parts for Stella is added

[Delivery] Wood plank delivery from Lumbermil to Furniture Factory is added

[UI] Control Panel's button text is not highlighted when selected (Thanks to Bob Bobson)

[UI] Cone seller now has vendor map icon (Thanks to Don Kennedy)

[UI] Leaderboard and taxi passenger interaction dialog now support Mile



[UI] Vehicle name is added to world map icon for own vehicle and other players (Thanks to Stringbean and Shabutie)



[UX] Time of day duration is now saved (Thanks to Futt)

[UX] Savefile anti-corruption is improved

[Rental] Rental cost is raised (Thanks to Nethiuz)

[Vehicle] Trucks now support custom painting. Previous skin is removed. (Thanks to weasel)

(Metallic color will be added later!)



[Vehicle] Bora's cargo bed is widen, now you can haul 2 Powerbox (Thanks to Biolanzer)

[World] Harbor tuning shop's garage door is now react to charcter (Thanks to Vampr1c)

[Cargo] Warning dialog is added when unloading cargo (Thanks to Rustyoutback)

Bug Fixed

[Graphic] V-Sync off was not working (Thanks to bombrad, SubFunc and FlyAwayCJ)

[Vehicle] World vehicle spawning over another vehicle (Thanks to Viktoriya Kuznetsov)

[Leaderboard] Top speed was not registered if registered long time before (Thanks to flynnbob)

[Race] Starting race or timeattack without any own vehicle was possible (Thanks to eggsalat)

[UI] HUD RPM background disappears after change UI scale (Thanks to Shabutie)

[UI] Pressing 'm' key on in-game menu opens map (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT)

[UI] World map didn't close with ESC if you open it while cursor-mode (Thanks to Romelio86, Xeavas and Reddington [Red])

[Laptime] Laptime didn't work at the multiplayer with first vehicle (Thanks to Obi-Wan Kannabis, Reddington [Red], M54B30, and kutyax)

[Vehicle] Towing vehicle for sale and restart game makes it losing sale tags (Thanks to Gábor)

[Vehicle] Elisa taxi skin is removed from AI vehicles (Thanks to nondin01)

[Vehicle] Vista police skin is removed from AI vehicles (Thanks to Erick)

[Vehicle] Duke's reverse light didn't lit (Thanks to MORBID_Official)

[Vehicle] Police suspect marker was not visible when they are out of sight, which should be stayed on last location with gray-out (Thanks to Afterstormer)



[Cargo] If you move far from loaded vehicle, cargo was dropped to ground (Thanks to Shabutie)

[Towing] Vehicle was despawned in the water even when player was around (Thanks to MrHanky)

[Nav] Right turn was not navigated at the West-Sung-San town (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[Localization] German localization for vehicle level restriction has format tag in it (Thanks to eggsalat)

[Multiplayer] Joining Timeattack/Race/Autocross multiplayer session sometimes shows invalid vehicle id error

[World] Bad collision at the harbor enterance is fixed (Thanks to Gavinny)

[World] Floating surface at the Oedo is fixed (Thanks to Guse)

[World] Parking space was overlapped (Thanks to AndrewHales)

[World] Floating box at the toy factory (Thanks to MORBID_Official)

[World] Bench was in wrong direction at the shore (Thanks to Dakota)

[World] Tree falls by itself at the West of Gang-Jung (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[World] Grass in the asphalt at the Sin-Chang (Thanks to Vampr1c)

[World] Grass in the Gu-Jwa gas station (Thanks to Dalob)

[World] Truck wasn't parking on the line (Thanks to AndrewHales)

[World] Ranch pickup for sale had orange colored window (Thanks to Racer Driver BR)