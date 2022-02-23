Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.5.0

Dear Protectors of the Light,

With a new Update, comes a new Player Unit. Introducing the Pikeman, a brand new Melee unit who can pierce up to THREE enemies in front of them. So it’s time to sharpen your weapons and wits and impale as many Nightmares as you can!

We know your Villagers have been under pressure to stockpile as much wood as they can with the limited resources available, to help them out we now have the Refined Lumber Yard. This new upgrade will provide you with extra Resources and an added Construction Speed Buff for surrounding buildings.

Naturally we had to add in something for those who want an extra challenge, included in this Update are TWO new Hardships! Time Waits for No One punishes the player by removing the ability to pause the game in any way and Mortal Coil causes you to suffer an immediate defeat if your Hero dies.

Change your tactics, increase your defenses and resources, but don’t get too overconfident and launch into battle unprepared, because it could lead to your impending doom.

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

See the new trailer for the Pikeman unit here

YouTube

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

New Player Unit: The Pikeman

New Building: The Refined Lumberyard

New Hardships: Mortal Coil & Time Waits for No One.

Localisation for New Features.

Additional Changes

Added additional support for the Hardship Menu to disable certain hardships when others are active and selected.

Added support for new Catapult FX on impact of projectiles.

Adjusted the Training Hall to display the icon of the unit currently being trained.

Adjusted Edwin’s Passive Ability to give other units a chance to avoid Horror upon Edwin reaching Level 6.

Added support for if all units in a group selection have a shared ability it should display and be activatable.

Increased the point modifier of the “Blessed We Are Not” Malice from 0.1 to 0.2.

Additional Localisation added for areas previously missing Localisation. E.g. Hotkey Overrides, Hero Revive, Blessing & Malice descriptions.

Added additional Credits for PlaySide, Team17 and VO Talent.

Added analytics support for The Pikeman and The Refined Lumberyard.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur when closing and re-opening the game too quickly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when ordering Aelis to move during Death Nights.

Fixed a crash that could occur when too many movement queues are scheduled.

[8] Fixed a crash when swapping between Siege and Mobile mode with the Siege Catapult.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where enemies would not attack the player if a wall was built between them and an Archer Tower.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Sconce & Fire Tower could display Targeting Priority.

Fixed an issue where Archers and Arbalests would not scale correctly when Emboldened or when affected by the Fury Skills.

Fixed an issue where the player could animation cancel with the Siege Catapult.

Fixed an issue where the minimap could be fully displayed when spawning into the game.

Fixed an issue where the Crystal Alert would display in the wrong place on the enlarged Minimap.

Fixed an issue where Aelis’ Royal Guards would have incorrect animations.

Fixed an issue where the radius of Food Huts would appear larger than normal when trying to place a Farm.

Fixed an issue where the Siege Factory could display the Impaler as a white cube.

Fixed an issue where selecting a difficulty and then swapping to Custom Difficulty selection could disable pausing.

Fixed an issue where Archers, Arbalests and Siege Weapons could attack enemies hidden by Darkness.

Fixed an issue where Arbalests would respond to orders incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Terminal Darkness Malice would cause Emboldened Units to lose their “Emboldened” Status.

Fixed an issue where Bursters could move forward when exploding.

Fixed and added analytics support for: The Catapult, The Pikeman and The Refined Lumberyard.

Various Localisation fixes all languages affecting Text Wrapping.

Known Issues

A fix for these issues will come in the following Patch Update.

Veil Fog is damaging Units at a slower rate than it should.

Pikeman VO plays after every command.

Bonus AOE Skill Tree for Siege Weapons does not always apply for Catapults.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_of_Darkness_Final_Stand/