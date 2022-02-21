- HIGHLY REQUESTED FEATURE: THE TEAMS WILL NOW SWITCH EACH ROUND.
- fixed sniper scope staying open when dying
- You can now drop the bomb with 'G'. (seeing as I know this is going to be the most requested feature after this, weapon dropping should be coming soon...)
- Fleshed out the map with more trees and fixed the CT spawn camp.
- Recoil multipliers for moving and jumping
- Sniper has bloom when noscoping
- Headshots 2x damage
- Prompt players to buy guns on round start
- Buffed Grenade Launcher 1.5x force
- Blood particles
- Buff grenade launcher
- sprint 1.4x Faster
- Server closes when only one player left in it
- New Post Processing
- B to use buy menu
Mushy update for 21 February 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
