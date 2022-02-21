 Skip to content

Mushy update for 21 February 2022

  • HIGHLY REQUESTED FEATURE: THE TEAMS WILL NOW SWITCH EACH ROUND.
  • fixed sniper scope staying open when dying
  • You can now drop the bomb with 'G'. (seeing as I know this is going to be the most requested feature after this, weapon dropping should be coming soon...)
  • Fleshed out the map with more trees and fixed the CT spawn camp.
  • Recoil multipliers for moving and jumping
  • Sniper has bloom when noscoping
  • Headshots 2x damage
  • Prompt players to buy guns on round start
  • Buffed Grenade Launcher 1.5x force
  • Blood particles
  • Buff grenade launcher
  • sprint 1.4x Faster
  • Server closes when only one player left in it
  • New Post Processing
  • B to use buy menu

