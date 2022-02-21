The story of a summer day. Uploading and remastering the English version.

Hello, we're Yujin Games.

One summer day's story was translated into English. You can change this in Settings > Language.

The current remaster's progress is as follows.

(In progress) 1. Engine change: Renfi engine => Unity engine

(Waiting) 2. UI Design: Basic UI => Customized UI

(Completed) 3. Logo: Logo made with PPT => New logo that maintains the concept.

(Completed) 4. Metabolism: Maintaining the existing story, but partially modifying it in a direction where the tempo is fast and the detailed description is concise.

(Waiting) 5. Add illustration: If you don't add illustration, add one character's illustration (local grandmother)

(Waiting) 6. CG added: 8 photos to be taken. The same drawing style as the game.

(Waiting) 7. CG image: When CG appears, outputting a unique image of the CG.

(Completed) 8. Additional ending: Addition of a true ending that has not been completed in the past.

(In progress) 9. Other details: Remaster is in progress and will be modified.

(Completed) 10. Background: Make the most of the existing background resources, but express them using other techniques.

