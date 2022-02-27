Trading Cards, Community Items, Thai Translation & Newsletter!

Hello! A YEAR OF SPRINGS now has trading cards and community items! You can get profile backgrounds and emoticons along with an sticker, an avatar profile frame and an avatar! Also, you should now be able to showcase achievements from the game in your Steam profile.

Also, in more news...

A YEAR OF SPRINGS รองรับภาษาไทยแล้ว ! A Thai translation has been added to A YEAR OF SPRINGS. I hope that the game can be played by more people all around the world.

I've also started a newsletter for people who want to keep up with the games I'm making! I just released my very first issue. You can check it out here:

https://www.getrevue.com/profile/npckc

(There's a special A YEAR OF SPRINGS desktop wallpaper which you can download too 👀)

Lots of news at once, but I hope you'll all continue to enjoy A YEAR OF SPRINGS 💐