FIVE GOLDEN RINGS--I MEAN UPDATES!

So, Euphoniac posted a comment on the Bug Report Thread, and this update is basically fixing all of the glitches they found.

BUT FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO DIDN'T SEE IT, HERE'S WHAT WAS FIXED:

The Dragon in the Cave Crossroads now disappears upon defeat on Normal and Hard Mode, which he didn't before because I coded it wrong.

I'm not exactly sure what the glitch here was, but apparently the Stressed Chef moved in such a way that kept the Player from leaving under very specific circumstances. (Euphoniac said they couldn't replicate it.) I did something that will hopefully make it so that that won't happen again. But, if it does happen again, you guys let me know and I'll see what I can do.

When refusing to help the Rattled Man in the house he's robbing he owns, Kalmn would walk out on him, and teleport into the ocean. That is a problem since Kalymn cannot swim, and I did not program him to swim. So now, Kalymn does not need to take swimming lessons. ːsteamsunnyː

This wasn't glitch related, but I added my programming guy to the bookshelf in the Abandoned Library for being so darn helpful. So you can read that now if you want.

Another thing Euphoniac mentioned was that the EXP Duster wasn't working. My programmer guy says it's working on his end, so we're going to need a bit more information in order to fix that.

Toodles! ːsteamdanceː